

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Charges are pending against an assault suspect who barricaded himself inside an Oshawa rooming house and only came out after a fire broke out at the dwelling.

Police allege that the suspect committed an assault and then barricaded himself inside a room at the building on Simcoe Street near Adelaide Avenue late Sunday night.

Officers attended the scene and contained the area but the male refused to leave.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Todd Wood said that police notified firefighters that there was male inside the residence “saying he was going to light the house on fire and also that he had some weapons.”

Wood said that a fire truck then attended the scene and was put on standby. He said that the blaze broke out at around 1:20 a.m., though crews were not able to enter the building immediately as the suspect initially remained inside.

“Our crews were not able to get in because the individual was still in there and there was the threat of weapons but just before 2 a.m. Durham Regional Police took the suspect into custody and our crews were able to make entry into the residence,” he said. “They did a quick primary search, they found nothing and then it was determined that this fire was probably best fought from a defensive position at the exterior.”

Police say that they have not been able to confirm whether the suspect deliberately set the fire.

The suspect was not injured in the fire. He was taken into custody at the scene and is expected to face a number of charges.