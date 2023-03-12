Man arrested following sudden death investigation in London, Ont.
Published Sunday, March 12, 2023 6:44AM EDT
Police say a man has been arrested after an investigation into a sudden death in London, west of Toronto, that began yesterday morning.
London police say they responded to a call about an unresponsive adult male at about 5 a.m. Saturday, and arrived to find a man with serious injuries who was pronounced dead.
They say officers negotiated throughout the day with a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment building and who they believed had a firearm.
Investigators say two officers were injured at the scene at about 7:30 p-m and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and at 8:30 p.m. the man inside the building was arrested.
Police say a firearm was found at the scene and have not specified if any charges are being laid.