A 56-year-old man has been arrested for the third time in 14 months after allegedly driving impaired in Brampton on Tuesday.

Peel police say they received several 911 calls around noon about a driver operating a vehicle “in a manner that suggested impairment” in the area of Rutherford Road South and Steeles Avenue East.

Officers responded and located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Police say they arrested the driver and brought him to 22 Division, where they conducted breath test.

He allegedly blew four times the legal limit. As a result, the driver was charged with impaired driving offences.

Police say Tuesday was the third time within 14 months that the man was apprehended for impaired driving. They did not provide further details about the previous times he was taken into custody.

“The key takeaway message that we would like to share is for our community to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver,” Peel Regional Police Const. Richard Chin said in an email. “It really does make a difference and can save lives!”