

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been charged following two sexual assaults near York University, Toronto police confirm.

Police say the first incident occurred in June inside a building on the university’s campus.

A 19-year-old woman was studying when police say she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

The second assault, police allege, took place shortly before midnight on July 28 in the area of Ian MacDonald Boulevard and The Pond Road.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

On July 29, 28-year-old Toronto resident Uchenna Ekezie was arrested in connection with both incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 31 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.