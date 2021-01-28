Man barricaded inside Mississauga home with weapon
Peel police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside a Mississauga home with a weapon Thursday morning.
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 7:22AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 28, 2021 8:05AM EST
Peel police are at the scene of a Mississauga home where a man has barricaded himself inside with a weapon Thursday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance at Lundene Drive and Cramer Street.
A man has barricaded inside a home with an unknown weapon, police said.
Police told CP24 the weapon is not a gun.
There is no one else in the residence, according to investigators.
Police said the situation has been contained to the residence and that a negotiator is attending the scene.
There is significant police presence in the area.
This is a developing news story.