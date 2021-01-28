Peel police are at the scene of a Mississauga home where a man has barricaded himself inside with a weapon Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance at Lundene Drive and Cramer Street.

A man has barricaded inside a home with an unknown weapon, police said.

Police told CP24 the weapon is not a gun.

There is no one else in the residence, according to investigators.

Police said the situation has been contained to the residence and that a negotiator is attending the scene.

There is significant police presence in the area.

This is a developing news story.