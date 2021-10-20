A man has been arrested five months after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a residence in Vaughan, police say.

On May 6, at around 8 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a home on North Park Road after a caller reported that he found his girlfriend not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said a post-mortem examination concluded that her death was determined to have been a homicide.

On Oct. 13, police arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

Vaughan resident Raphael Banon, 20, faces a second degree murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.