A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather at a home in Etobicoke last April.

Toronto police were called to a residence at Bemersyde Drive and Bournemouth Road, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, on the afternoon of April 18.

They allege that a 32-year-old man assaulted and stabbed the 90-year-old man. When police arrived, they located the elderly male victim with “significant injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, officers arrested the 32-year-old at the scene.

On Thursday, almost two months after the stabbing, police identified the victim as Antonio Alonzi. He is the city’s 22nd homicide victim of the year.

They also announced that the suspect, Massimo Alonzi, had been charged with second-degree murder.

Police previously said that the suspect and victim were family and confirmed on Thursday that the suspect is the victim’s grandson.

Investigators did not say what precipitated the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.