A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy at a Brampton hospital on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said the incident took place in the area of Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 18.

According to investigators, a suspect approached the boy, who was sitting in a stroller inside the hospital, and touched him.

Not long after, the suspect allegedly went to a separate area of the hospital and committed an indecent act which was witnessed by other adults.

As a result, 31-year-old Brandon Ramnath, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count each of sexual assault, committing an indecent act in a public place, and sexual interference.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators with Peel police encouraged any additional victims, or anyone with relevant information, to contact the Special Victims Units at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.