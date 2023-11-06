A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting an individual who was putting up pro-Israeli posters in North York last week.

The incident took place in the area of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue of North York on Nov. 2.

Investigators allege that the victim was affixing pro-Israeli posters to poles when the accused approached and engaged them “in a verbal dispute.”

The accused began tearing the posters down and the victim attempted to block him, police said.

The victim was then allegedly assaulted by the man. They did not sustain injuries.

Following the altercation, the victim went to Toronto police’s 32 Division to report the alleged assault.

In a news release issued on Monday, police confirmed that investigators are treating the incident as a “suspected hate motivated offence.”

Following an investigation by Toronto police’s Hate Crime Unit, Omar Elkhodary was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

The 32-year-old accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Toronto on Jan. 9.

The service underlined in its release that, to lay a charge of hate speech requires consent from the Attorney General.

If applicable, such charges are often laid at a later time, they said.