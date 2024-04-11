A 44-year-old man has been charged after allegedly swapping an envelope containing cash with another envelope that had only paper during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in Toronto.

Officers said the accused used the alias “Danny” on the social media platform’s buying and selling site, where he reached out to the victim expressing interest in buying some of the items they posted for sale.

They arranged a pre-determined location to meet, and according to police, the accused showed up wearing a surgical mask to conceal his identity.

He allegedly handed the victim an envelope containing the cash for the items, prompting the victim to hand over the items in the believed sales transaction.

Police said that during that exchange, the accused swapped the envelope with the cash payment for another that contained only paper. After the accused left, the victim realized the envelope had no money inside.

In a release issued Thursday, officers said Florian Dinca, of no fixed address, has been charged with fraud over $5,000. The charge has not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.