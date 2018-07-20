

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man charged with attempted murder after a five-year-old boy was found critically injured near train tracks in Brampton on Thursday is set to appear in court today.

The boy was reported missing at around 6 a.m. Thursday after police said his mother went into his room to check on him and discovered he was not there.

Police previously said the boy’s mother also found that the front door to their home, located near McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue, was open.

About an hour later, police located the boy near train tracks not far from his home.

Paramedics confirmed that the boy had sustained head injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

He was later transferred to Sick Kids Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

On Thursday afternoon, police announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

According to investigators, Dyon Smart, the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, failing to comply with a recognizance, and breach of a probation order.

The Children’s Aid Society has been notified of the incident and Peel Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit is now handling the case.

Smart appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and is expected to return to the Brampton Court of Justice on Friday.