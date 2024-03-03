A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly bringing a nail gun to a demonstration in Thornhill on Sunday, police say.

It happened in the area of Clark Avenue West and South Promenade.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area at about 9:45 a.m. after a victim reported being assaulted with a weapon by a male suspect.

According to police, an altercation broke out regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

"Through investigation, officers identified several witnesses who stated that a male had stopped his vehicle near pro-Palestinian demonstrators and began shouting obscenities at them, while becoming confrontational with three of the protestors," YRP said.

"At one point, one of the victims told police the suspect discharged a nail gun that he was carrying."

No injuries have been reported.

Those in attendance said that the demonstration was organized in protest of a real estate event hosted by the Home In Israel Real Estate Group. CTV News Toronto has reached out to the organization, along with parent company Keller Williams, but has not received a response.

Those present said the man was acting aggressively towards demonstrators.

Police previously said the action was “peaceful” and attended by about 100 individuals. They did say that people were still able to enter and exit the synagogue, and that both sides were “separated.”

In a video shared widely on social media and reviewed by CTV News Toronto, a man holding what appears to be a nail gun can be seen grabbing a person wearing a keffiyeh.

Ilan-Reuben Abramov, 27, of Vaughan, has been charged wth one count each of possess weapons dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, and mischief, and two counts of assault.

“Investigation is ongoing, there is no risk to public safety at this time,” police said in a statement shared to X.

"Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are urged to come forward as soon as possible, along with anyone who has video footage, including dashcam, cell phone, or security recordings from the area around the time of the incident," they said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.