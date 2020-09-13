

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man has been charged after a pedestrian was critically injured in a downtown hit-and-run on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas and Parliament streets just after 3 a.m.

A 52-year-old man was crossing Dundas Street with a group when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle that had crossed into the westbound lanes.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police said they have arrested Ibraheem Haddad, of Toronto. He has been charged with failing to stop after accident causing bodily harm.

Haddad is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.