A man is accused of sexually assaulting two women during separate job interviews at an office in North York, and police say there may be more victims.

The alleged incidents happened at a building on 1 Concorde Gate, near Eglinton Avenue East and the Don Valley Parkway, between March and August of this year.

Toronto police said two women responded to online job postings and were later called separately for an interview on the sixth floor.

The two were met with a man who identified himself as the employer. During the interviews, the man allegedly asked the women to perform breathing exercises and instructed them how to meditate.

At some point, he allegedly sexually assaulted the women.

The suspect, 55-year-old Ajay Gupta, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police have released a photo of the accused as police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.