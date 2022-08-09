A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a Chihuahua inside on Tuesday morning in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.

At around 3:20 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road, which is north of Highway 401 and east of Ritson Road.

Police were able to locate and stop the vehicle a short distance away.

The driver was arrested and a Chihuahua named Lulu was located inside the vehicle, they said

According to investigators, Lulu was inside the vehicle when it was stolen and is in the process of being reunited with the owner.

Toronto resident Patrick Burke, 28, is facing three charges including, possession of property obtained by crime over, possession of property obtained by crime under and driving while under suspension.

Burke was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Const. Jones of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3936 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).