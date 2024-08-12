Man charged after young person sexually assaulted, assaulted with a weapon: Toronto police
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Monday, August 12, 2024 6:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2024 6:14PM EDT
A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting then assaulting a young person with a weapon in downtown Toronto.
The incident happened on Aug. 11 near Front and Bay streets.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 7:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault.
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), a man approached a victim and sexually assaulted them.
He then allegedly assaulted the victim with weapon and damaged their belongings, before attempting to flee the area.
Police located and arrested the suspect a short time later.
Joel David Arseneau, 57, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, assault with a weapon, assault, and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000.
He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Aug. 12.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.