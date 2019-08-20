

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they have charged a 41-year-old man and seized multiple firearms after an alleged dispute between two neighbours in the city.

Police say they were called on Monday after a dispute escalated to the point where one man allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbour.

Investigators say they learned of a heated discussion between a man and a woman from two homes.

They allege the woman's husband was arguing with the 41-year-old, who threatened to shoot him.

Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death.

Investigators say the man legally owned several firearms and ammunition, which were seized by police and will be held until court proceedings have been resolved.