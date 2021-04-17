Man charged in connection with disappearance of 54-year-old man
Paul Daly, who went missing earlier this month, is seen in this police handout. Police believe he is dead. (Toronto Police Service)
Share:
Published Saturday, April 17, 2021 11:45PM EDT
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of a 54-year-old man in East York earlier this month.
Police say Paul Daly went missing on April 2 and was last seen in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.
Police are also trying to locate Daly’s vehicle, a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with the license plate AYSV 626.
In a news release issued Saturday, police said their investigation has led them to believe that Daly is dead even though his remains have not been located.
As a result, police have arrested and charged Courtney Michael Tenn, of Toronto, with improper/indecent/interference with a dead body.
Police did not provide information on whether the victim knew the suspect.