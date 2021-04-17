A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of a 54-year-old man in East York earlier this month.

Police say Paul Daly went missing on April 2 and was last seen in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Police are also trying to locate Daly’s vehicle, a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan with the license plate AYSV 626.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said their investigation has led them to believe that Daly is dead even though his remains have not been located.

As a result, police have arrested and charged Courtney Michael Tenn, of Toronto, with improper/indecent/interference with a dead body.

Police did not provide information on whether the victim knew the suspect.