

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with a voyeurism investigation in Brampton.

The first incident reported to Peel Regional Police occurred on July 25 between 3:50 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. inside a women’s washroom at a department store located near Resolution Drive and Steeles Avenue East.

“During this time, the suspect concealed himself in one of the bathroom stalls, and waited until a 28-year-old woman occupied the stall next to his,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday evening. “He then placed a cellphone under the partition of the victim’s stall for the purpose of photographing her.”

The suspect fled the area after he was discovered, police said.

Around 11 a.m. two days later, police said the same suspect was inside a drugstore located near Kennedy Road South and Queen Street East. The suspect allegedly placed his cellphone under the skirt of a 25-year-old woman in one of the aisles.

Police allege the suspect assaulted the woman while taking a photograph.

The final incident occurred on Aug. 18 around 11 a.m. Police allege the suspect entered and exited a women’s washroom inside a shopping mall near Kennedy Road South and Clarence Street “on multiple occasions.”

“Police were contacted by a concerned citizen. Upon police arrival, they located two women in the washroom area and the suspect had concealed himself inside one of the bathroom stalls.”

Brampton resident Andre Lawrence has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of mischief preventing lawful enjoyment and breach of probation.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.