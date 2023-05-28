A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood last Friday evening.

Toronto police said a man entered a unit in the building near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West on May 26 and stabbed a 37-year-old man inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. On Sunday, police identified him as Marvin Leon Matthew.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Shaquille Chalmers, turned himself in to police the next day and was charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Sunday morning.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.