Man charged in shooting death of 23-year-old woman in North York
Published Friday, September 23, 2022 4:32PM EDT
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman in North York last month.
Toronto police said they initially responded to a medical call in an underground garage near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 18.
When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Daniella Mallia suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Aug. 21, police announced a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in the case and on Friday, they announced the arrest of that same person.
The suspect, identified as Toronto resident Dylon Dowman, has been charged with first-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.