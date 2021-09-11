A 25-year-old man has been charged after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont. earlier this week.

London police said it happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. when Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus.

The leader was not injured.

Trudeau told reporters Tuesday he felt the gravel hit him, and he will leave it to the police to determine what should happen as a result of the incident.

Some members of Trudeau’s RCMP protective detail and journalists covering his campaign were also struck by the stones.

An investigation into the incident has led to the arrest of St. Thomas resident Shane Marshall.

He was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Marshall appeared in court on Saturday, police say. His next court appearance is in October.

Earlier this week, the People’s Party of Canada announced that it had removed Marshall, the president of its Elgin Middlesex London riding association, from his position.

A party spokesperson said they decided to remove Marshall after viewing clips of the small stones thrown at Trudeau posted to social media.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

- with files from The Canadian Press