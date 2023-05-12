A Toronto man has been arrested following an incident involving a parking enforcement officer.

On May 9, the officer was conducting rush hour enforcement in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West. The officer issued a parking violation notice, then returned to her vehicle.

The driver approached the officer’s vehicle with the ticket in his hand, at which point the parking enforcement officer rolled down her window to speak with the driver.

The driver spat in the officer’s face, with saliva also making contact with her personal belongings and vehicle.

The accused then left the area in his vehicle.

Robert Olah, 43, was charged with assaulting a peace officer on May 10. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.