

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a daylight stabbing at a car dealership in Vaughan on Thursday.

Officers were called to a dealership on Steeles Avenue West, just east of Keele Street, for a weapons call at around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, police found two men suffering from stab wounds and a third man injured following an assault.

Officers later learned that a man was involved in an argument with employees at the dealership when he assaulted one employee and stabbed two others.

The three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as Toronto resident Christopher Ellis, was taken into custody at the scene.

He now been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of a peace bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.