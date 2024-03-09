A man has been charged with attempted murder and robbery following an attack at Duggan Park in Brampton.

The attack happened on Feb. 23 at approximately 2 p.m. on a footpath in the Ken Whillans and Sproule drives area.

A 56-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries and has since been recovering, according to police.

Police say that two search warrants were executed as a result, at residences in Brampton and Toronto, in which investigators arrested 30-year-old Stephen McCallum of Brampton.

McCallum was charged with attempted murder and robbery. Police say that he was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information, including video footage, to contact investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.