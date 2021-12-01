A 24-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on a moving vehicle on Highway 401 last month.

Police say that four individuals were initially in a vehicle near an entertainment establishment at Atlantic Drive and Enterprise Road in Mississauga in the early morning hours of Nov. 12.

They say that while the victims were driving along Highway 401 near Highway 427 a second vehicle pulled up alongside theirs and an occupant opened fire, striking their vehicle multiple times.

“Fortunately, the victims in this incident did not suffer any physical injuries but this could have ended in tragedy,” Marc Andrews, the Deputy Chief of Community Policing Operations with the Peel Regional Police Service, said in a news release. “Our investigators worked closely with our partners from the Toronto Police Service, and were successful in identifying and arresting the suspects involved. Without a doubt, this quick arrest prevented any additional trauma to the community.”

Police say that 24-year-old Ramazan Oksem, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with the Nov. 12 shooting.

He is also facing a number of firearms-related charges.

As well, police have charged 21-year-old Anna Burriot with occupying a motor vehicle while knowing there was a firearm.