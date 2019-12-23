

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 40-year-old driver who allegedly struck and killed two 19-year-old Centennial College students on Sunday night is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving causing death.

Paramedics and officers were called to the intersection of Markham Road and Progress Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved collision.

According to police sources, three international students staying at the college over the holidays had gone for a walk to get food when they were hit by a vehicle.

The driver, police said, lost control of his 2014 Mazda while heading eastbound on Progress Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police allege he mounted the sidewalk, struck a guardrail, and then hit the three pedestrians, who were on the south sidewalk.

Police arrived to find two of the pedestrians suffering from very serious injuries. They were subsequently transported to hospital, where they later died.

The third pedestrian, who is believed to be the 20-year-old brother of one of the victims killed in the crash, was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver, who was also taken to hospital to be assessed, was later arrested by police.

In a statement released Monday, a spokesperson for the college confirmed that the victims were among about 250 students staying at the Progress Campus over the holiday break.

“We are presently reaching out to their families and will not be releasing their names until family members have been notified,” the statement read. “The college is arranging for on-site grief counselling today through our Centre for Accessible Learning and Counselling and our service partners.”

The campus is located about 500 metres from where the collision occurred.

The accused, who has been identified as Pickering resident Michael Johnson, is facing nine charges, including impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto later today.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area at the time of the deadly collision to contact police.