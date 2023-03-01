Police in Guelph say a man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the city’s south end.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police were called to a residential address for a reported family dispute.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 68-year-old man.

“Investigation led to a 32-year-old male being arrested at the scene,” the Guelph Police Service said in a press release.

“He has subsequently been charged with second-degree murder and has been held for a bail hearing Wednesday.”

Police say that members of the victim’s family have been notified and that they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

Police have not confirmed whether the victim and suspect were related or known to each other, however the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Joel Apps at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162 or japps@guelphpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.