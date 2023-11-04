A man charged with indignity to a human body over the summer in connection with the death of a Toronto filmmaker is now facing a second-degree murder offence.

Fifty-three-year-old Reeyaz Habib was found deceased in the city’s Liberty Village neighbourhood on June 8, a day after he was reported missing.

His body, police said, was discovered in a townhouse complex compactor.

At the time of his death, Habib was finishing up post-production on his first feature film as a writer and a director on Fat Lady Sriracha, the Canadian Film Centre said.

He was described as a “gifted storyteller and filmmaker.”

On June 30, police charged 33-year-old Toronto resident Khoa Tran with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice in connection with Habib’s death.

However, in a news release issued Saturday, Toronto police said the same suspect has now been charged with second-degree murder

The charges have not been proven in court.