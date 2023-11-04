Man charged with murder in death of Toronto filmmaker
Toronto police arrive at the scene of sudden death investigation after a body was found in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023.
Published Saturday, November 4, 2023 3:36PM EDT
A man charged with indignity to a human body over the summer in connection with the death of a Toronto filmmaker is now facing a second-degree murder offence.
Fifty-three-year-old Reeyaz Habib was found deceased in the city’s Liberty Village neighbourhood on June 8, a day after he was reported missing.
His body, police said, was discovered in a townhouse complex compactor.
At the time of his death, Habib was finishing up post-production on his first feature film as a writer and a director on Fat Lady Sriracha, the Canadian Film Centre said.
He was described as a “gifted storyteller and filmmaker.”
On June 30, police charged 33-year-old Toronto resident Khoa Tran with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice in connection with Habib’s death.
However, in a news release issued Saturday, Toronto police said the same suspect has now been charged with second-degree murder
The charges have not been proven in court.