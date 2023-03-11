A man is in police custody after a 50-year-old woman was found dead inside a Scarborough residence early Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Toronto police along with paramedics and firefighters were called to an apartment building near Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road.

At the scene, officers located a woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim's injuries were deemed life-threatening. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said in a March 11 news release.

The victim has been identified as Saima Khalid, of Toronto.

Toronto police told CP24 that there are no other injuries to report.

On Friday, 54-year-old Irfan Khan, 54, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.