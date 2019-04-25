Man critical after being shot in Mississauga
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 8:13AM EDT
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries after being found with a gunshot wound in Mississauga.
Peel regional police said the man was found outside an industrial building in the area of Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard at around 7 a.m.
He was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
There is no information so far about possible suspects.