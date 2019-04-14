Man critical after being struck at downtown bus shelter in hit-and-run
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 7:35AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus shelter at a busy downtown intersection.
Police said the man was standing at the bus shelter when a black SUV mounted the curb and struck him.
The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.