

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Agincourt area late Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road at around 11:10 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, Toronto Paramedics Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.