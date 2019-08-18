Man critical after being struck by vehicle in Agincourt
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:59AM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Agincourt area late Saturday night.
It happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road at around 11:10 p.m.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, Toronto Paramedics Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.