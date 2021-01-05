A man is fighting for his life in hospital after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

The OPP says that sometime before 3 a.m. two tractor trailers struck each other in the eastbound express lanes and struck the Allen Road overpass, with one of the two vehicle briefly catching fire.

Firefighters had to extricate one driver whose leg was pinned inside his cab.

He was removed without vital signs and rushed to Sunnybrook hospital for treatment where he remains in critical condition.

The OPP said the Highway 401 eastbound express lanes are closed from east of Highway 400 to Allen Road.

They say cleanup may last well into the morning rush hour.