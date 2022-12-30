Man critically injured after being stabbed on bus in Mississauga
Share:
Published Friday, December 30, 2022 4:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2022 4:44PM EST
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing on a transit bus in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say it happened in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street shortly after 4 p.m.
A man, believed to be in his 50s, suffered a stab wound and has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre, Peel paramedics say.
He is in life-threatening condition.
The suspect fled the scene, police said, but no descriptions have been released.