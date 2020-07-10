

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hurontario and Park streets, north of Lakeshore Road East, just before 7 p.m.

Peel police say the victim sustained critical injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

The intersection will be shut down as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.