CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating a collision in Mississauga that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with critical injuries. (Craig Wadman)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 8:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 8:37PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hurontario and Park streets, north of Lakeshore Road East, just before 7 p.m.
Peel police say the victim sustained critical injuries.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
The intersection will be shut down as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.