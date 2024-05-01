A man has critical injuries following a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Brampton, say police.

The incident happened in the area of Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road, which is north of Bovaird Drive West and east of Creditview Road.

Peel Regional Police said that they were called to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m.

They said that that the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

More to come. This is a developing story.