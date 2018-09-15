

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was struck by a driver in Markham on Saturday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to Birchmount Road and Royal Crest Court, north of 14th Avenue, at 9:46 p.m. for a report of a man hit by a vehicle.

They arrived to find a pedestrian in critical condition. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved was last seen heading northbound on Birchmount Road.

It was described as a mid-size SUV, possibly light grey in colour.

Police collision investigators are now at the scene.

Birchmount Road was closed between 14th Avenue and Royal Crest Court for several hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.