A man has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance following an industrial accident involving a crane in Newmarket.

According to York Regional Police, a male became trapped under a beam at a construction site at 180 Main St. S., south of Davis Dr., shortly before 1 p.m. The location is the site of the soon-to-open Postmark Hotel.

Police said the victim’s injuries are serious.

Ornge confirmed to CP24 that they transported one male patient to St. Michael's Hospital with critical injuries.

Late Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development told CP24 that it was notified of the incident and has deployed an inspector to the scene. An engineer is also en route, they said.

The ministry’s investigation is ongoing.

More to come. This is a developing story.