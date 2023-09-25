Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting: police
Share:
Published Monday, September 25, 2023 7:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2023 7:16AM EDT
One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood late Sunday night.
It happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.
In a post on social media, police said officers located a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
Paramedics said he was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.