One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood late Sunday night.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.

In a post on social media, police said officers located a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Paramedics said he was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.