One man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in East York early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Brentcliffe Road and Don Avenue Drive, near Eglinton Avenue East, at around 1 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment and police have not provided an update on his current condition.

Investigators have also not released any information on possible suspects.