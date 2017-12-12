Man critically injured in shooting last month dies in hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 12:28PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 3:00PM EST
A 20-year-old man critically injured in a downtown shooting last month has died in hospital, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday.
On Nov. 13 at around 11:20 p.m., police were called to the area of Dundas and Parliament streets for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived on scene, a man, later identified by police as 20-year-old Toronto resident Kwsie Blair, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed by paramedics to hospital in critical condition.
On Monday, about a month after the shooting, police say Blair died in hospital.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.