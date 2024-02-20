A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday afternoon in Brampton.

The incident happened in the city’s downtown area near Main Street South and Queen Street.

Peel Regional Police said that they were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

There, officers located an adult male who had been stabbed.

Police later said that the victim's injuries were life-threatening.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a male to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

People are, however, advised that there is a large police presence in the area and are being asked to stay away.

More to come. This is a developing story.