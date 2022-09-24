A man critically injured in a shooting in Vaughan early Saturday morning has died, York Regional Police say.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery this morning.

However, in an update on Saturday evening, police said the victim died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Moses Alphonso Wright from Brampton. Police said Wright was also known by his family and friends as MJ.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police continue to urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward as well as anyone with surveillance or dashcam video.

They can contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or through email at homicide@yrp.ca. They can also report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.