Man dead after collision between motorcycle and transport truck in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Monday, September 25, 2023 6:57AM EDT
A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck in Brampton early Monday morning.
It happened near Airport Road and Clark Boulevard just after 4 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.
Police say that Airport Road is currently closed in both directions to accommodate an investigation.
The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours, police say.