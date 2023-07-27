A man in his 60s is dead after a daylight stabbing outside an apartment building in Toronto’s east end.

It happened at the rear of the building on Coxwell Avenue north of Dundas Street at around 10:20 a.m.

Police say that the victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

An adult male suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police say that there are no other outsanding suspects at this point.

“This has really just occurred and there is a lot of investigating that still needs to be done,” Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters at the scene. “We ask that anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything or may have dash cam footage or surveillance video to please contact police.”

Redman said that there is a “crime scene” at the back of the apartment building, however she did not provide any further details.

She said that it is also not clear whether the suspect was known to the victim.

"It is far too early to say that," she said.

Police continue to investigate at the scene. Forensics officers are also en-route.