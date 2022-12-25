A man who allegedly broke into a North York apartment unit has died after falling from a balcony early Christmas Day.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to a highrise building on Antibes Drives, near Bathurst Street and Drewry Avenue, at around 5:10 a.m.

Toronto police said there were reports a man broke into an apartment unit and tried to climb over a balcony to access another unit.

He fell from the balcony and was pronounced dead, police said.

No further details have been released so far.