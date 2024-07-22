Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a suspected impaired driver while walking on a sidewalk in Bowmanville on Sunday night.

The incident occurred on Simpson Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a grey Hyundai sedan was heading south on Simpson Avenue when the driver struck a grey Hyundai Tuscon SUV, which was also heading south. The sedan then lost control, went over the curb onto the sidewalk, and struck three pedestrians, including an infant, police said in a news release issued Monday.

One of the three pedestrians, an adult male, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The infant was also taken to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Police have now identified the driver of the sedan as Liam James Patrick Kendall, a 22-year-old Clarington resident. They said he has been charged with impaired operation causing death, three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and operating a motor-vehicle without insurance.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage of the area to contact police.