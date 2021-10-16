A 27-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting in North York.

On Saturday, Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in a plaza on Keele Street, near Sheppard Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

Police said a man was found in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information or dash camera video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.