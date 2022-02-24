A man who was shot by police in Hamilton on Wednesday night is dead and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing, the province’s police watchdog confirms.

The officer-involved shooting happened on Strathearne Place in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood.

The Special Investigations Unit says that Hamilton Police Service officers initially responded to the area for a report about a suspicious vehicle at around 5:20 p.m.

They say that when an officer approached a vehicle parked behind the suspicious vehicle the driver drove toward them, prompting the officer to discharge their firearm at the man behind the wheel.

The vehicle then travelled a short distance and left the roadway before coming to a stop in a wooded area, the SIU says.

The driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced deceased at around 7 p.m.

The SIU says that another occupant in the vehicle was unharmed and was taken into custody at the scene.

The SIU has designated one subject officer and six witness officers as part of their investigation.

They say that a post-mortem examination has been scheduled for tomorrow.

“The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529,” the SIU said in a news release issued on Thursday morning.